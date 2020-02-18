Tyler rides over to Keg Cowboy for Tasty Tuesday!

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Tyler saddled up and rode over to Keg Cowboy for another Tasty Tuesday!

Chef Brian Nelson cooked up some delicious pretzels at the restaurant on 108 East Main Street.

This is all leading up to the Taste of Lake Murray event, which kicks off on March 5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Bush River Road.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with plenty of music and local vendors with delicious foods to try.

For more information on the event, visit Lake Murray’s website by clicking here.