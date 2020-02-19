Four home runs lift Carolina softball over NCCU

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 22 South Carolina softball had three different players record four RBI to help propel the Gamecocks to a commanding 19-1 victory over North Carolina Central in five innings via run-rule on Wednesday afternoon at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. Jana Johns , Kassidy Krupit and Katie Prebble were the responsible trio as Carolina improved to 5-0 at home in 2020.

The Gamecocks scored early and often, posting 10 runs in the bottom of the first, seven in the second and two in the third on their way to the most scored runs in a game since scoring 15 against Winthrop on Feb. 24, 2019.

Karsen Ochs (1-0) earned her first career start and win in the circle. She went three innings with just two hits allowed and a career-high four strikeouts.

South Carolina (6-3) opened the game with a pop thanks to a 10-run first inning highlighted with three home runs. Krupit’s two-run homer, Anna Vest’s first career home run to score two and Johns’ two-run deep shot propelled the Gamecocks to a 10-0 lead through one full inning of play.

The home run barrage continued in the second as Prebble blasted a two-out grand slam to extend the Carolina lead to 17-0 through two. NCCU pushed across a run on two hits in the top of the third before Carolina responded with two more of its own to make it 19-1 through three.

Both teams traded a scoreless fourth before Karly Heath closed out the Eagles in two innings of relief action with one strikeout and no hits allowed.

Lauren Stewart , Johns, and Alex Fulmer had two hits on the afternoon while Prebble led the way with three. As a team Carolina posted 14 hits and 17 RBI.

Wednesday’s game marked the first time since April 20, 2019, in a game against UNCG that Carolina reached the four home run mark in a game.

UP NEXT

Carolina remains home for four more games this weekend as it plays host to the Gamecock Invitational. Tournament actions begins Friday with a doubleheader against Boston College and Iowa State starting at 3:00 PM. Both games will be on SEC Network+.