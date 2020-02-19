Gamecocks release practice dates, spring game details

South Carolina Gamecock Football has announced its 2020 spring practice schedule. The 15 allotted spring practices will culminate with the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game, set for Saturday, April 4. Game time is set for 1 pm at Williams-Brice Stadium, and the game will be televised on SEC Network-plus.

The fifth year of the Will Muschamp Era at South Carolina gets underway with the start of spring drills on Wednesday, February 26.

Practice dates are set for February 26, 28 and 29;

March 3, 5, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31;

April 2 and 4.

All dates are subject to change.

With the exception of the spring game, all practices are closed to the public.

The Gamecocks return 45 letterwinners, including 13 starters, six on both sides of the ball, along with their placekicker from 2019. Carolina returns just 20 percent of its rushing yards, 95 percent of its passing yards and 43 percent of its receiving yards, along with six of its top eight tacklers from a year ago.