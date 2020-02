Man wanted for armed robbery on Pinewood Road in Sumter

(Courtesy: SCSO) Man wanted for armed robbery on Pinewood Road.

(Courtesy: SCSO) Officials release photo of the suspect's Mazda Tribute.

(Courtesy: SCSO) Photo of the suspect's hat.

(Courtesy: SCSO) Photo of the suspect's shoes.







SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Authorities say it happened on Pinewood Road on Sunday.

Officials have released photos of what the suspect was wearing.

According to investigators, they believe he is driving a Mazda Tribute vehicle.

If you’ve seen the vehicle or know where he is, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.