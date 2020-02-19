One person shot in Ballentine area of Irmo, road closed for investigation

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Irmo near the 185 block of Old Dutch Fork Road.

Police responded to the Ballentine area around 3 p.m. and found one person with a gun shot wound inside a vehicle.

According to Irmo PD, part of Old Dutch Fork Road has been shut down as the circumstances surrounding the shooting are investigated.

Police say there were others inside the vehicle who are cooperating with investigators.

SLED is helping with the crime scene processing to help collect evidence and information to help understand what happened inside the vehicle.

There is no search underway for anyone else at this time and no threat to the surrounding area.

The roadway will be shut down for a while longer while investigators continue to search for evidence.

Irmo PD has urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.