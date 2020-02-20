Author reaches out to children who struggle with stuttering through book series

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Sherrikka Myers is the founder of Every 1 Voice Matters, an organization that provides support and resources for individuals who stutter.

She also launched the Lil Herbie animated series on Youtube, where kids can learn to pronounce, spell, and demonstrate new words with the animated character. Kids can also read her Lil Herbie book, that Myers says will soon become a series.

