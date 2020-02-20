Local little league ditching the Astros

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In the wake of the Astros cheating scandal, one Midlands little league is dropping the team’s name from the league.

In a statement William Bolscholz with the Trenholm Little League says, ” Because of recent events regarding the Houston Astros, Trenholm Little League, a charter of Little League International for 30 years has decided to remove the Astros name and likeness from any of the league’s teams and any other material related to the league.

Trenholm Little League and Little League International believe in attempting to expand the virtues of character, courage and loyalty with today youths. Trenholm Little League baseball and softball programs are designed to develop great citizens rather than great athletes.

As a league, we feel it would be inappropriate as a good example to our youth to carry the name of the Astros on any of our league

teams, baseball or softball.

The Houston Astros have come under fire for using technology to steal signs during their 2017 World Series Championship season.