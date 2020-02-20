SEC announces schedule for 2020 Football Media Days

The Southeastern Conference today announced its annual football media days will take place July 13-16, returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, which also hosted the event in 2018.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 13

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Only seven times since 1992 has the SEC Media Days predicted champion proceeded to win the SEC Championship, which includes three of the last six seasons. Only twice in history, the last of which was 2018, have both the SEC Championship Game participants and eventual champion been predicted correctly. Out of 260 possible voters in 2019, LSU received three votes to win the SEC Championship.