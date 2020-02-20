Threat towards Dent Middle School under investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they’re investigating a threat made towards Dent Middle School on Wednesday.

Authorities say they knew about the threat made through social media at several students and a school staffer.

According to officials, they will have more deputies at the school through the end of the week as a precautionary measure.

Deputies say they’re working to identify the person that made the threat.