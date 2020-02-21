Baseball Falls to Northwestern for First Loss of 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team took its first loss of the season Friday night (Feb. 21) at Founders Park, falling in 10 innings to Northwestern, 5-2. The Wildcats plated four runs in the 10th for the winning margain.

Carmen Mlodzinski took the ball for the Gamecocks and had a great outing, striking out six and allowing just three hits and a run in seven innings of work. He retired the first 14 batters he faced and got a 1-0 lead in the second on Dallas Beaver’s RBI double that scored George Callil . Northwestern tied the game at one in the seventh on an RBI single from Charlie Maxwell.

The Gamecocks went to extras for the first time this season and Northwestern got its first two runners on via walk. After a popout on a bunt, Evan Minarovic singled to score a run. After a strikeout, a bases-loaded walk and two run Casey O’Laughlin single made it 5-1. Northwestern took advantage of four walks in that 10th inning.

Carolina put up a run on Anthony Amicangelo’s RBI double in the bottom of the 10th, but a groundout ended the game.

Daniel Lloyd took the loss for Carolina, allowing three runs in two-plus innings of work. Beaver was 2-for-4 on the day with an RBI while Allen had two hits for Carolina.