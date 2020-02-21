“She loved everything and everyone”: Faye Swetlik’s mother reflects on her daughter’s life

Several people gathered in Cayce to honor the fallen six-year-old

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) —Several members of the community came together at Trinity Baptist Church to celebrate the life of six-year-old Faye Swetlik.

Throughout Trinity Baptist Church, dozens of people wore pink and purple, Faye’s favorite colors, to celebrate the impact she had on their lives.

While reading a eulogy from her mother Selena, Pastor Eddie Coakley of Trinity Baptist Church said Faye lived every day with a heart full of love.

“She loved everything and she loved everyone. There wasn’t a single person she couldn’t make smile. She wanted everyone to be as she was, and she never wanted to see anybody sad. She lit up every room she walked into. One look in her bright blue eyes and the world was okay again,” Coakley said while reading the eulogy from Faye’s mother.

As he read Faye’s mother’s words to a sea of pink and purple, Pastor Coakley reflected on how Faye’s life could unify politicians, law enforcement, tow truck drivers, and, more importantly, an entire community.

“Faye could bring different groups of people together for a common goal. That was her superpower,” Coakley said.

One of Faye’s favorite things to do was sing. When reflecting on Faye’s legacy, Pastor Coakley said Faye’s unyielding song of kindness will continue to play every day.

“Anytime you have the chance to love a little more, to be a little bit more kind, to compliment a stranger, to dance in the rain, to stop and smell the flowers. Show just a little more love to everyone you meet, and just have a Faye day,” Coakley said while reading the eulogy.

Faye was a first grader at Springdale Elementary School when she was first reported missing after getting off her school bus the afternoon February 10. Three days after she was reported missing, law enforcement found her body in the woods just yards from her home. Authorities say her death was a homicide caused by asphyxiation, and that a neighbor

In addition to family, friends, and Faye’s classmates and teachers at Springdale Elementary School, Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina), Sen. Nikki Setzler (D-Lexington County), and Rep. Micah Caskey (R-Lexington County) were in attendance.