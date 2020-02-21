SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter police are looking for a man with an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure.

Authorities say Corey Robinson, 41, has been on the run since February 5.

According to investigators, his last known address was on 843 Murray Street.

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Officials say you may receive a cash reward for any information that leads to Robinson’s arrest.

You can also call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.