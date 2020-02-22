Clarke’s Grand Day Lifts Gamecock Baseball Past Northwestern

COLUMBIA – Sophomore Wes Clarke drove in a career-high seven runs with a pair of round trippers as the University of South Carolina baseball team scored eight runs in the first two innings in a 12-3 win over Northwestern Saturday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Founders Park.

Northwestern scored a run as the first three Wildcats reached on hits. Carolina responded with three runs in the bottom of the first, two of the bat of Jeff Heinrich , who singled to left to score Clarke and Andrew Eyster . The Gamecock bats then had five runs off five hits in the second, with Clarke’s home run to left the big blow in the frame.

Carolina starter Brett Kerry settled down to pitch six innings and allow seven hits and three runs with three strikeouts and a walk, earning his second win of the season.

Clarke’s second home run of the game, a grand slam, happened in the sixth inning. The Gamecocks had 13 hits on the day, led by Clarke’s 3-for-4 performance. Noah Campbell and Braylen Wimmer had two hits apiece.

The Gamecock bullpen threw up zeroes in the final three innings, as TJ Shook , John Gilreath and Brett Thomas combined to strike out six Wildcats.