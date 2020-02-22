Search for missing Conway woman expands, family asking for more volunteers to help

A 61-year-old Conway woman is still missing and Saturday, family says they’re expanding the search.

Police say Marianne Cecilia Marsh was last seen near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway on Feb. 14, 2020, around 9 a.m.

Marianne has a medical condition requiring medication and typically needs a cane to walk according to the police.

In a Facebook post, Marsh’s daughter says they’re going to search east and west of her neighborhood. The family member is asking for volunteers to meet at 704 Birch Lane in Conway at 9 a.m. Saturday.

They will search from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then take a break.

They will go back out at 2 p.m. to search the other area until 6 p.m.

The post asks volunteers to text or call me 843-455-9692. If volunteers can’t get through, they can also call Colleen Doyle Brogan at 843-443-7667.

Marsh is approximately 5’0” and 105 lbs. She was last seen wearing a burgundy Snuggie/hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.