Gamecock clinch out-right SEC regular season title with win over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY — With Sunday’s 67-58 win over the Kentucky Wildcats, No. 1 South Carolina clinched at least a share of the SEC regular season championship.

That share of the title became an outright share a few moments before the buzzer, as Alabama stunned No. 9 Mississippi State with a buzzer-beating win.

Carolina improves to 27-1 (14-0 in SEC) with today’s win, and extends the nation’s longest winning streak this season to 21 consecutive games. This win was also the 300th for head coach Dawn Staley in her time leading the Gamecocks.

As they’ve done all season long, the freshmen on this team stepped up to lead the Gamecocks to a win. Zia Cooke put up a team-high 20 points, and Aliyah Boston brought down 11 rebounds for South Carolina. Senior Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan also contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Next up, the Gamecocks will travel to Gainesville on Thursday to take on the Florida Gators in the penultimate game of the regular season.