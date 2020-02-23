Vaping addiction summit to educate parents, teens

Lexington, SC (WOLO)— As more news is released into vaping injuries, and in some cases death, Lexington School District One is hosting a vaping summit.

Organizers say the event will provide bith parents and teens an in depth look into the potential dangers of vaping.

The event is slated to take place Monday February 24th, 2020 at the Lexington High School Performing Arts Center located at 2463 Augusta Highway from 6PM to 8PM.

The event is free and open to parents and student grades 6 and up.