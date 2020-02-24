IHop announces ‘Free Pancakes for Life’ sweepstakes

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –IHOP restaurants across the country want to help you celebrate National Pancake Day with a chance to win one of 250 thousand prizes, including free ‘Pancakes For Life’, including a location here in Columbia and Greenville-Spartanburg.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the best IHOP National Pancake Day so far,” said Tom Moses, CFRA Chief Operating Officer and IHOP Franchise Organization. “The combination of free pancakes and incredible pancake-themed prizes celebrates our most loyal guests and biggest fans. We hope our guests will win big, have lots of fun and help our local children’s hospitals at the same time since that’s what this day is really all about – giving back to our communities.”

If you want to enter all you have to do is scan the QR code located on your table and you find out if you are an instant winner immediately. Instant winners can get items like bicycles, scooters, berets, jackets, among other items. You’ll also be entered into the grand prize drawing that could keep you full with ‘Pancakes for Life’.

IHOP has been helping raise money to help children overcome illnesses since 2006, by donating all of the money raised to the nearest children’s hospital associated with the charity partners.

Participating IHOP locations by geographic region:

Columbia, S.C. (DMA)

1031 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (DMA)