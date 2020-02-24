Sumter police search for man wanted for domestic violence

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department say they’re looking for a man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest since 2018.

Authorities say Darren Pressley-Council, 23, is wanted for second degree domestic violence, which was issued in March 2018.

According to investigators, his last known address is at 5105 Black River Road in Rembert.

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Officials say you may receive a cash reward for any information that leads to Council’s arrest.