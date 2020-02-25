Man found dead in his home on Willie Wilson Road in Eastover

EASTOVER, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a man was found dead in his home in Eastover on Saturday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Robert Gerhart, 67, died from blunt force trauma to his upper body.

Authorities say at 9 p.m., a neighbor found his body in his home on Willie Wilson Road after breaking in to check up on him.

According to investigators, the neighbor said she hadn’t seen or heard from Gerhart since Tuesday, February 18.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.