Serve & Connect’s fundraiser for Sumter Cpl. Andrew Gillette’s family

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Non-profit organization Serve & Connect has created a fundraiser to help a fallen Sumter Corporal’s family.

Officials say 100% of the proceeds will go to the family of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Andrew Gillette.

Deputies say on Tuesday, he was attempting to serve an eviction notice to Terry Hasty at his home on Thomas Sumter Highway.

According to investigators, Hasty shot at deputies, hitting Gillette, who later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Officials say they fired back at Hasty, who was killed on scene.

Corporal Gillette was 37 years old and is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son.

Deputies say he served at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and also served in the U.S. Air Force.

If you want to donate, visit Serve & Connect’s website by clicking here.