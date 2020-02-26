WATCH: Gamecocks open spring practices Wednesday morning

The fifth year of the Will Muschamp Era at South Carolina began with the start of spring drills on Wednesday, February 26.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to practice 15 times during the spring, with the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game set for Saturday, April 4. Practice dates are set for February 26, 28 and 29; March 3, 5, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31; and April 2 and 4. All dates are subject to change.

The annual Garnet & Black Spring Game is Saturday, April 4. Game time is set for 1 pm ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. Admission is free.