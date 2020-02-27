Investigators looking for missing Tennessee baby lead to NC pond

(CNN) — The search for a missing toddler from Tennessee lead investigators to a pond in North Carolina, and we know the search turned up nothing.

crews searched the water in Wilkes County in connection to the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell.

The 15-month-old is the focus of an Amber Alert.

The baby hasn’t been seen since December 26th, but her family didn’t report her missing until last week. Deputies in Tennessee arrested Evelyn’s mother… Megan Boswell… last night.

authorities say she’s given conflicting statements on her daughter’s whereabouts.

A pond near the home searched by investigators is owned by a family member of Evelyn’s grandmother’s boyfriend.

There’s a nearly $60-thousand dollar reward for information in the case.