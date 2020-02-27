Javon Kinlaw shares struggles of growing up homeless, advice to his younger self at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Javon Kinlaw’s journey to the NFL has been anything but easy.

Before the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year, Kinlaw opened up about the struggles of growing up homeless with his family. That story, combined with his stellar performance in workouts, helped Kinlaw skyrocket up mock draft boards before April’s NFL Draft.

Stop what you're doing and listen to @JavonKinlaw talk about growing up homeless. Incredible story from the former #Gamecock. @abc_columbia #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/mdsO3Zgvsg — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 21, 2020

Today, at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Kinlaw spoke to the media and shared a little more on his story and how it’s shaped him into the man and player that he is today.