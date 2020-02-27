Newberry County teen struck and killed by train

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office says a teenager has died after being struck by a train while walking in the 6500 block of SC Highway 76, which is located in the Prosperity area of Newberry County .

Authorities say the accident happened just before 9 this morning as the teen was walking in the 6500 block of SC Highway 76 which is located in the Prosperity area of Newberry County.



The County Coroner, Laura Kneece has identified the victim as 16 year old Phillip Woodruf from Prosperity. An autopsy completed by Forensic Psathologist, Dr. Kelly Rose shows Woodruff was died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and torso, she goes on to say the manner of death has been ruled accidental in nature.



The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Transportation.