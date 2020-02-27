Steve Spurrier Headlines SCFHOF Class of 2020

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announces the Class of 2020 and information on the annual enshrinement ceremony. The 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony is set for April 2, 2020 with a 6:30 pm start at the Hilton Greenville, with SC State legendary head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries serving as the Master of Ceremonies.

The Class of 2020 inductees include former University of South Carolina head football coach Steve Spurrier, tight end Willie Scott and administrator Art Baker. SC State’s Robert Porcher and Clemson’s Charlie Waters will also be inducted.

Coach Steve Spurrier

The Miami Beach, Florida native grew up in Tennessee as a multi-sport star at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn. The 1966 Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Florida (UF) became a legendary collegiate head coach winning one ACC Championship (Duke), seven SEC Championships (UF), and a national championship (UF) in a 12-year span.

In 2005, Coach Spurrier accepted the head coaching job at the University of South Carolina. He took the Gamecock program to new heights, leading them to three of the four 10-win seasons in program history, as well as the school’s only three 11-win seasons, top-10 poll finishes, and its first SEC East division title. While there, he also produced a first overall NFL draft pick in Jadeveon Clowney. Spurrier led the Gamecocks to five straight victories over in-state rival Clemson.

Coach Spurrier retired as the winningest coach in both UF and Carolina history. Coach Spurrier was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2017, making him one of four members to be inducted as both a player and a coach. In 2016, Spurrier returned to UF as an ambassador and consultant to the athletic department. Coach Spurrier married his college sweetheart, Jerri, on Sept. 14,1966. They have four children-Lisa, Amy, Steve, Jr., and Scott.

Willie Scott

Born and raised in Newberry, SC as the son of educators at Newberry High School, Willie Scott graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1981. Scott lead the team in receiving as a senior in 1980 with 34 receptions for 469 yards. He finished his career in the top 10 on the school’s career reception list, and his 109 yards in the 1980 Gator Bowl was a school record for 30 years (Alshon Jeffery). His athleticism, blocking ability, and size as a 6’5″ 245-pound tight end made him a first-round pick (3rd player in school history) and 14th overall in the 1981 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs. He would be the second first round draft pick with Gamecock ties that year, as George Rogers, the Heisman Trophy winner went number one overall to the New Orleans Saints. Scott stayed with the Chiefs through 1985 and then signed with the New England Patriots in 1986 and stayed there until 1988.

Since retiring from playing, Scott has spent time coaching at the NFL, college, and high school level. Those coaching stops include the New England Patriots, East Carolina, South Carolina State, Savannah State, and Newberry College. He has also coached at Brookland-Cayce, Calhoun County, Pelion and Saluda High Schools.

Willie Scott is a 2006 member of the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the SEC (Southeastern Conference) Hall of Fame. In 2004 he was selected to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. He was recognized as part of the University of South Carolina modern era all-time football team.

Art Baker

The Sumter, South Carolina native is a 1948 graduate of Edmunds High School (now Sumter High School) and mostly known for his longtime collegiate assistant and head coaching career. He is a 1953 graduate of Presbyterian College where he was the starting halfback for two seasons. After graduating, he started his collegiate coaching career as an assistant with his alma mater, Presbyterian College. From there he joined Frank Howard’s staff at Clemson as the RB coach in 1965. After another assistant coaching job at Texas Tech he returned to South Carolina as the Furman University head coach in 1973. He would stay at Furman until 1977. During his time there he would hire Dick Sheridan (SCFHOF17), Jimmy Satterfield and Bobby Johnson as assistants. They would all become future successful head coaches of the Paladins. In 1978, Coach Baker would be hired by The Citadel as their head football coach and remained there until 1982.

After two more assistant coaching jobs at East Carolina (1983) and Florida State (1984) he returned to East Carolina as head football coach in 1985. Coach Baker retired from coaching in 1988 and returned to South Carolina as the Associate Athletics Director for Development and Gamecock Club Director at the University of South Carolina. He remained at that position for six and a half years, retiring on June 30, 1995. Baker is on the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and a 1995 class member. Coach Baker at 90 years young, has recently moved back to Sumter, SC with his wife Edith.