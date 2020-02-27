USC ready to bust a move during 14 hour dance marathon

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina is dancing for a good cause.

The USC Dance Marathon takes place this Saturday, February 29th. Organizations from across campus help raise funds for the child life program at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

The main event is a 14 hour no sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon celebrates the year’s long effort to raise financial and emotional support for the kids that need it.

Over the past 24 years, USC’S Dance Marathon has raised more than $6.7 million dollars.