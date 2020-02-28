COMET offers free rides to the polls for Democratic primary

Richland/Lexington, SC (WOLO)—The COMET wants to make sure you can cast your ballot in the South Carolina Democratic primary Saturday February 29th, without having to worry about finding a way to get there.

According to COMET Executive Director and CEO, John Andoh studies reveal that the lack of transportation plays a role for many people who do not vote in elections. The study goes on to show that this impacts minority voters, people with disabilities, those with low incomes, and younger voters in a disproportionately.

The COMET wants to have a hand in changing that on the day of the SC Democratic primary by offering this service so everyone will have a chance to exercise their right to vote.

The transportation service says they will offer free rides to polling locations on all of their fixed routes in the Richland and Lexington County area for the entire day.

For more information about routes, visit www.catchthecometsc.gov/how-to-ride/

Or you can call 803.255.7100 for more information about the COMET.