Sheriff: Attempted murder suspects beat victim after argument over a trailer and $30

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Two people in Orangeburg County have been arrested for attempted murder after an attack of a Springfield man.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was punched and beaten with a roofing tool after an argument over a trailer and $30 supposedly owed to one of the suspects.

“These individuals had no mercy in their attacking this man,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “And for what? A dispute over a trailer and a couple of dollars. There’s no sense in that.”

Ernie Stabler III, 41, and James John Olenick, 69, each face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection with the assault that happened Thursday at the victim’s home on Capri Street.

The victim said Stabler and Olenick got to his home starting an argument over a trailer and about $30 said to be owed Stabler.

The victim accused Stabler of hitting him with his fist, then with a roofing tool. He says he was held down by Olenick while Stabler punched him.

The report says the victim escaped inside his home and grabbed a pistol but the two suspects overpowered him and renewed their assault.

According to OCSO, Stabler was already out of jail on bond for a 2018 assault in which he’s accused of slamming a woman’s head in a car door while assaulting her after a dispute.

During a hearing on Friday, bond was denied on Stabler. Olenick’s bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety.