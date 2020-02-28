Today is the deadline for absentee voting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The countdown is on, and if you are not able to make it to the polls Saturday for the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, today is your last chance to vote absentee. Here’s how you know if you are eligible.

If you meet the following criteria you will be able to vote absentee, but the deadline to mail in your absentee ballot has passed, so you will have to go to your nearest election commission office. According to the SC Election Commission the same Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.

You can go to your county voter registration office located in your county of residence, complete an application, and cast your ballot. Voters have until 5PM on the day before the election in order to cast their ballots if you meet the criteria provided by the SC Election Commission listed below.

Persons qualified to vote by absentee ballot:

Members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine serving outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them (click here for additional information) Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations (USO) who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them Overseas Citizens (click here for additional information) Persons who are physically disabled Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on election day Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day Persons sixty-five years of age or older Persons who for religious reasons do not want to vote on a Saturday (Presidential Primaries Only)

Check the Status of Your Absentee Ballot

Absentee Voting Procedures for Military and Overseas Citizens. Click here to visit the Military and Overseas Citizens page.

For more information on your status, polling location, to see a sample of the primary ballot and more click here :scvotes.org