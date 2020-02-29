SC Presidential Primary: Polls open until 7pm

According to the SC Election Commission, anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Polls are open until 7pm tonight for voters heading to cast their ballot in the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.

Election officials are reminding voters to check their polling place. Your precinct and polling place are listed on your voter registration card.

But according to the State Election Commission, some polling places are combined for Presidential Primaries, and sometimes polling places change or are unavailable for a particular election.

Per the State Election Commission website: Be sure to check your polling place prior to election day by visiting https://www.scvotes.org/ clicking “Find My Polling Place,” or call your county voter registration and elections office.

Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

