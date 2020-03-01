Brother of slain Sumter Co. deputy speaks during funeral services

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — It was a somber Sunday, as members of the Sumter community came together to honor the life of a fallen officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Corporal Andrew Gillette was gunned down Tuesday morning as he attempted to serve an eviction notice at a Sumter County home.

Deputy Gillette’s brother Steve Gillette says his brother died doing what he loved, serving.

Gillette who was 37 years old is survived by his wife and 11 year old son.