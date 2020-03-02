AP: Police: Death of suspect in custody under investigation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – The death of a person who died in police custody in South Carolina over the weekend is under investigation. News outlets report a suspect arrested after a domestic violence call became unresponsive Saturday while being taken to jail in Rock Hill. Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead. Police have not identified the individual. The death is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.