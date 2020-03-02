Richland Co. deputies investigating attempted abduction

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County deputies are looking for someone they say tried to abduct a 14 year old girl.

Investigators say last Wednesday night after 10pm the girl was walking her dog on Heron Glen Rd. in Northeast Richland County.

Deputies say a man jumped out from behind an air conditioner unit and tried to put her in a van.

That’s when investigators say the girl’s dog bit the man in the leg.

After that we’re told he got in the van and drove away.

Deputies say there was a second suspect in the van.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.