Ryan Hilinski on 4-8 season: “Won’t happen again”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Speaking with the media for the first time in his USC career, Ryan Hilinski had one simple message for the fans after a disappointing 4-8 season in 2019.

“It won’t happen again,” he said.

Hilinski was thrown into the starting role as a freshman after senior Jake Bentley injured his foot in Carolina’s season-opening loss to North Carolina.

Bentley was held out for the rest of the season, forcing Hilinski to learn quickly.

The freshman went 4-7 as a starter, finishing the season with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing just 58 percent of his passes, resulting in a QBR of just 56.

His completion percentage and QBR ranked fourth-worst and third-worst respectively in the SEC.

“I’ve never had a four-win season in my career,” said Hilinski Monday. “I got left with a bad taste in my mouth last season.”

Carolina continues spring practices on Tuesday.