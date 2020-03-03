2nd man charged for New Year’s day killing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., – Sumter County deputies say another man is charged for a homicide on New Year’s Day.

Officials say Anthony Bradley Junior is charged for the murder of 23-year-old, Montrell Epps.

According to authorities, Deontae Jackson is also charged for Epps’ murder.

Investigators say around December 31st and January 1st, both suspects planned to shoot into Epps’ vehicle while he was inside.

Deputies say they found his body off of Mccrays Mill Road on New Year’s Day.