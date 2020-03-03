Moms Demand Action volunteers hold annual advocacy day at State House

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday, dozens of South Carolina volunteers with Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety met with legislators as part of an annual advocacy day.

“We’re here to advocate for permit carrying; which does train, which does vet, and makes us far safer,” said Barbara Stowe, an Everytwon Survivor Fellow and volunteer with Moms Demand Action.

Volunteers talked with lawmakers about gun violence prevention, and current bill on the Senate floor that would allow open carry in the state. Currently, anyone who wants to carry a gun in public has to have a concealed weapons permit.

“Our biggest priority right now is the potential for permit less carry that South Carolina is talking about. We do not support that. We want to make sure that people are trained when they own guns,” said Patty Tuttle, a spokesperson with the Midlands chapter of Moms Demand Action.

“Permit carrying is responsible gun ownership. Permit less carry is irresponsible gun ownership,” said Stowe.

Some volunteers have personal experiences with gun violence.

“My son, Nathaniel McKelvin III, was shot and killed November 15, 2013, at the age of 21. In his community, sitting on his porch,” said Roberta McKelvin, a Columbia native and volunteer with Moms Demand Action.

“My sister was murdered by a convicted felon, that never should have had access to a gun,” said Stowe.

The Constitutional Carry Act of 2019 would allow anyone who can legally buy a gun to carry it in public places where permitted.

“Permit less carry is not a good idea. As long as people have concealed weapons permits, we know that they’ve been trained on those weapons,” said Tuttle.

Volunteers said they support the Second Amendment, but they also support responsible gun ownership.

“This is a very dangerous bill. No background check, no training, the guns just in the hand of anyone. It’s just like the wild wild west,” said McKelvin.

There is no word when and if lawmakers would take up the open carry bill this session.