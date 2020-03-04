Attempted murder suspect accused of kidnapping couple, sexually assaulting woman and shooting man

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – An Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges after the Sheriff’s Office says he shot a man and sexually assaulted his girlfriend.

Investigators say Quinton Byrd kidnapped the couple and brought them to a remote location in Branchville.

Byrd is then accused of forcing the man out of the vehicle shooting him after a struggle. We’re told the man remains in the hospital Wednesday night.

Deputies say after the shooting Byrd drove the man’s girlfriend to a motel in Orangeburg where he sexually assaulted her.

A judge denied bond for Byrd. He’s charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of attempted murder.