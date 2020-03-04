Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg come to Columbia for ‘MayDayII’

Columbia,SC (WOLO)– R&B and hip-hop legends Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg are set to perform at Colonial Life Arena on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10 for ‘MayDay II.’

The Grammy award winning artist Erykah Badu is a singer, songwriter, actress known for her popular hits like “Tyrone,”On &On’ and seven hit albums has been said to be oniwn for her soulful sound that created the ‘neo-spul’ form of music in the early 90’s.

Legendaey rapper, actor, DJ, philanthropists and multi-platinum perfoemer Snoop Dogg will also be performing for ‘MayDayII.

With 17 studio albums under his belt and sold has over 35 million albums worldwide.

Hits like, his debut ablum Some of “Doggystyle” which reached number one on Billboard’s hip-hop and Top 200 charts as well as “Tha Doggfather” which also reached the top of the charts.

Catapulted him into a household name. He has toured worldwide and headlined the 2012 Coachella Festival. Snoop Dog’s work has earned him 16 Grammy Awards nominations.

Now both of the hip hop legends are making a stop in Columbia for Mother’s Day for a show at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets go on sale March 6th, 2020 at 10 AM. For more information visit: ticketmaster.com

Lineup subject to change.