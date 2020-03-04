Gamecock softball cancels game against College of Charleston Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- Due to inclement weather around the state, No. 15 South Carolina softball’s game against College of Charleston on Wednesday night has been canceled. No make-up date has been set.

South Carolina now turns its attention to SEC play as its set to open conference action at No. 13 Georgia this weekend with a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch on Friday in Athens, Ga., is scheduled for 6:00 PM with the trio of games continuing Saturday at 2:00 PM. The series concludes Sunday at 2:00 PM.

All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Kaleb Frady and Karlie Smith on the call. Live stats for the series will be provided on gamecocksonline.com, as well.

Carolina comes into conference play with a 14-4 record having won nine of its past 10 games.

UP NEXT

Fri., Mar. 6 – at No. 13 Georgia (6:00 PM) – SEC Network+

Sat., Mar. 7 – at No. 13 Georgia (2:00 PM) – SEC Network+

Sun., Mar. 8 – at No. 13 Georgia (2:00 PM) – SEC Network+