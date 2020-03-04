Girls Block 2020 celebrates international ‘Women’s Day’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — March is Women’s month and what a better way to celebrate than to serenade their many accomplishments from the past, present and future than with a music and arts festival.

Girls Block 2020 is a Music and Arts Festival that will feature more than a dozen bands, and musicians as well as more than 30 various artists, vendors and several visual artists.

The organization says you’ll be able to join in the celebration as it lines the Main street, starting in the 1600 block downtown Columbia. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to shine a spotlight and promote international Women’s Day during the month of the same name, while promoting ‘WOMXN’ which helps identifies artists of all kinds.

The weekend long event is open to the public, and starts Saturday 11AM until Sunday March 8th at 3AM. Tickets run $30 dollars per person for entry. For more information on tickets click here