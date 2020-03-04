Tasty Tuesday: Celebrating Nutrition Month with some tasty treats

Tyler Ryan learns about a simple energy ball recipe and simple way to eat healthy

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) March is Nutrition Month, and the fine folks from SNAP Ed joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia for a healthy Tasty Tuesday.

Brooke Brittan, Kia Muse and Farrah Wigand joined Tyler to share some simple ways to cut down on sugar and eat healthy, and to share a simple recipe for super tasty and very filling energy balls.

Here is the recipe:

No Bake Energy Balls: Makes 24 Balls Ingredients 1 cup rolled oats 1/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips 1 tsp cocoa 1/2 cup ground flaxseed (I like Bob’s Red Mill) 1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter 1/4 cup honey 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Directions: Mix all ingredients together. Roll into balls. Enjoy! Source: All Recipes (this recipe has been modified by Farrah Wigand, RDN, LD)