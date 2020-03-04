The Masters still on amidst Coronavirus fears

AUGUSTA, GA (WOLO) — According to the Augusta National Golf Club, the Masters Tournament is still on schedule despite growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Wednesday, the golf club says, “Augusta National is not only monitoring the situation closely, but also consulting with relevant experts, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities.”

According to Chairman Fred S. Ridley, “Based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament. We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved.”

The Women’s Amateur is scheduled for April 1-4, the Drive, Chip and Putt finals are April 5, practice rounds for the tournament run April 6-8, and tournament play is April 9-12.