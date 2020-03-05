Gamecocks adjust times in weekend baseball series

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team’s games on Friday and Sunday this weekend against Cornell have changed start times. Friday’s game will now start at 4 p.m. at Founders Park due to the cold temperatures expected to hit Columbia on Friday night. Sunday’s game now will be played at 1 p.m. to accommodate Cornell’s travel schedule.

CORNELL SERIES TIMES

Friday, March 6 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 – 1 p.m.

Carolina’s game against Boston College Wednesday was rained out, one day after USC’s win over Furman in Greenville.