Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett talks about his ‘It’s Alive!’ exhibit at CMA

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — If you’re into horror films, especially classics like ‘Dracula’ or ‘Frankenstein,’ then you’ll love the latest exhibit at the Columbia Museum of Art.

‘It’s Alive!’ showcases over 100 pieces from the private collection of Kirk Hammett, lead guitarist in the band Metallica. Hammett said he’s been growing his collection for the past 35 years.

“I’ve always been into this type of stuff, ever since I was 5 years old,” said Hammett. “As I got older, and I started getting a steady source of income from that, I started collecting this stuff intently.”



The pieces of art include movie posters, props, toys, guitars and more from horror and sci-fi movies.

“I hope that they see past the fact that it’s a horror film, or a horror film poster or prop, and see the beauty that lies in a lot of these posters,” said Hammett.

It’s a different kind of art exhibit, but it’s one that speaks to Hammett and he hopes will speak to vistors.

“I want people to just be able to experience these films, cause they’re really important — at least they are to me — and to see the beauty of these movie posters,” said Hammett.

Hammett said this genre is a passion, and it’s one that translates into his music.

“I feel that these movies are an extension of my own personality. And when I play I guitar and I’m surrounded by these posters, it’s totally and completely inspiring,” he said.

Whether it’s the art or his name that draws you to the exhibit, he hopes people appreciate the experience.

“The feeling that they’ve had fun seeing this stuff and I hope that they think it’s exciting and as thrilling as it is for myself,” said Hammett.

There’s also a Kirk Hammett Guitar Experience, where you can play guitars he’s toured with and feel like a member of Metallica yourself.

The exhibit at the Columbia Museum of Art runs through May 17.

Hammett will be signing bottles of Metallica’s ‘Blackened Whiskey’ at the Bottles Beverage Superstore on Friday between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. He is also performing on Sunday in ‘The Wedding Band’ at the Senate. Tickets are still available.