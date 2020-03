No one injured after house fire on Billy Meetze Road

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) No injuries in house fire on Billy Meetze Road.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Firefighters at the scene of the house fire on Billy Meetze Road.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is injured after a house fire on Thursday.

Officials say the fire happened before 5 a.m. at Billy Meetze Road off of Broad River Road.

According to investigators, the fire caused $20,000 in damages.

Authorities say everyone in the home managed to escape safely.

CFD officials say Irmo Fire Department helped out with fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.