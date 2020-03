Search for missing Orangeburg man is ongoing

(Courtesy: Orangeburg DPS) Jacob Marion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help to find a missing man.

Authorities say they’re looking for Jacob Marion, who’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where he is or have any other information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Officials say all callers will remain anonymous.