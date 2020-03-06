Craftsmen’s Spring Classic Art & Craft Festival happening this weekend

Claire Richardson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The 37th Annual Craftsmen’s Spring Classic Art & Craft Festival is happening March 6th through 8th at the SC State Fairgrounds.

The event features hundreds of artists and craftsmen of all trades, and their pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, specialty foods and more.

Hours:
Friday, March 6: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 7: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 8: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission:
Adults: $8
Children (6-12): $1
With free return pass for all three days

