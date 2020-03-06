Dutch Fork’s title run ends in championship loss to Dorman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Dutch Fork will have to wait another year for its first basketball championship in school history.

The Silver Foxes put up a fight, but were overmatched by Dorman (30-1), the top team in the state.

With Dorman’s 65-46 win Friday night at Colonial Life Arena, the Cavaliers secured their fourth-straight state championship, tying Calhoun County (2006-09) with the most consecutive state basketball titles in the modern era.

Dutch Fork had a season for the ages, making its first championship appearance since 2002.