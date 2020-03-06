Funeral for unclaimed veteran at Fort Jackson National Cemetery today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An unclaimed veteran will be laid to rest with full military honors today at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Sgt. First Class Robert Blake Jr.’s funeral starts at noon.

The late Sgt. died in January at 71 years old.

Officials say he joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served for 23 years.

He earned many military honors like a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Vietnam Service Medal.

Dignity Memorial’s Homeless Veterans Burial Program and Caughman-Harman Funeral Home are helping out with the service.