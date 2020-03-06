Gray Collegiate claims third-straight state championship, topping Whale Branch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Three-straight years… three-straight titles.

The Gray Collegiate three-peat celebration is on.

GCA claimed its third-straight state championship Friday night, topping Whale Branch, 53-39.

Chase McDuffie lead the War Eagles with 22 points and 6 rebounds in what was a back and forth first three quarters before Gray Collegiate eventually pulled away.

The Warriors got off to a 9-1 start, but GCA closed the gap and took a two-point lead in to halftime.

“Man, getting three of them… I’m going to definitely enjoy this,” said GCA coach Dion Bethea. “We had the target on our back, but the turning point for us was losing to Columbia High. That woke us up and we’ve been winning ever since.”

Gray Collegiate finished the season on a 15-game win streak.